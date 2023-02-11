Who's Playing

Seton Hall @ Villanova

Current Records: Seton Hall 15-10; Villanova 11-13

What to Know

The Seton Hall Pirates haven't won a matchup against the Villanova Wildcats since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Pirates and Villanova will face off in a Big East battle at 8 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. Villanova should still be feeling good after a victory, while Seton Hall will be looking to right the ship.

Seton Hall ended up a good deal behind the Creighton Bluejays when they played on Wednesday, losing 75-62. A silver lining for Seton Hall was the play of guard Al-Amir Dawes, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats didn't have too much trouble with the DePaul Blue Demons at home on Wednesday as they won 81-65. Forward Eric Dixon and forward Cam Whitmore were among the main playmakers for Villanova as the former had 13 points and five assists along with eight rebounds and the latter had 17 points in addition to seven boards.

The Pirates are expected to lose this next one by 5. Now might not be the best time to take Seton Hall against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Seton Hall is now 15-10 while Villanova sits at 11-13. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Seton Hall is stumbling into the game with the 46th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.1 on average. The Wildcats have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 46th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a 5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Villanova have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Seton Hall.