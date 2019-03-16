Villanova vs. Seton Hall odds, line: 2019 Big East Tournament Championship picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

Top-seeded and 25th-ranked Villanova looks to win its third straight Big East Conference Tournament championship and fourth in five years when it battles third-seeded Seton Hall on Saturday. The Wildcats (24-9) advanced Friday with a 71-67 overtime win over fourth-seeded Xavier, while the Pirates (20-12) slipped past second-seeded Marquette, 81-79. Saturday's tip-off is set for 6:35 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden. The teams split a pair of games during the regular season, with the home team winning each.

The model has taken into account that Villanova, which has won four of its last five games, has dominated Seton Hall historically. The Wildcats have won six of the last seven meetings with the Pirates and 21 of 26. This is the seventh year in a row that Villanova has won at least 20 games and the Wildcats are a lock to make their seventh straight NCAA Tournament appearance, winning national championships in two of the last three seasons.

Senior guard Phil Booth was a big reason why the Wildcats were able to hold off Xavier in Friday's semifinal, scoring 28 points. Senior forward Eric Paschall has also come up big in the conference tournament, scoring 20 against Providence in Thursday's quarterfinal.

But just because the Wildcats have had plenty of postseason success doesn't guarantee they will cover the Villanova vs. Seton Hall spread in the 2019 Big East title game.

That's because Seton Hall has been on fire, winning four in a row including victories over Marquette and Villanova. The Pirates are 7-3 in their last 10 games, finishing conference play 9-9 and tied for third with three other teams.

The Pirates have won three Big East Tournament titles, the last coming in 2016. Overall, the Pirates have qualified for the NCAA Tournament 12 times and reached the Final Four once. Junior guard Myles Powell has had a dominant Big East Conference Tournament, scoring 31 against Georgetown on Thursday and 22 against Marquette.

