Villanova vs. Seton Hall odds, line: 2019 Big East Tournament Championship picks, top predictions from model on 11-5 run

Defending national champion Villanova, the top seed in the Big East Conference Tournament, looks to secure its third conference tournament title when it takes on third-seeded Seton Hall on Saturday. The 25th-ranked Wildcats (24-9) have a 4-5 record in Big East Tournament title games, while the Pirates (20-12) are 3-0, including a 69-67 win over Villanova in the 2016 championship. Tipoff from Madison Square Garden is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET. The Wildcats beat the Pirates in their last Big East Tournament matchup, 55-53, in 2017. The Wildcats are four-point favorites in the latest Villanova vs. Seton Hall odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 135.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $4,000 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Conference Championship Week on a strong 11-5 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Villanova vs. Seton Hall. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it has a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that Villanova has a rich tournament history, qualifying for 38 NCAA Tournaments, reaching six Final Fours and winning three national championships, including two of the past three seasons. The Wildcats have also won four Big East Tournament titles, including three of the past four. Villanova also has had Seton Hall's number since 2003-04, going 21-5 against the Pirates in that span.

The catalyst for the Wildcats' success this season has been senior Phil Booth (18.6 ppg). Booth has scored 20 or more points in 13 games, including 28 against Xavier on Friday. Senior Eric Paschall (16.5 ppg) scored 20 in a quarterfinal win over Providence Thursday, while sophomore Collin Gillespie (11.3 ppg) had 19 against the Friars. He had 22 points at Seton Hall on March 9.

But just because the Wildcats have had plenty of postseason success doesn't guarantee they will cover the Villanova vs. Seton Hall spread in the 2019 Big East title game.

That's because Seton Hall has been on fire, winning four in a row including victories over Marquette and Villanova. The Pirates are 7-3 in their last 10 games, finishing conference play 9-9 and tied for third with three other teams.

The Pirates have won three Big East Tournament titles, the last coming in 2016. Overall, the Pirates have qualified for the NCAA Tournament 12 times and reached the Final Four once. Junior guard Myles Powell has had a dominant Big East Conference Tournament, scoring 31 against Georgetown on Thursday and 22 against Marquette.

So who wins Seton Hall vs. Villanova?