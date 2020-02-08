Villanova vs. Seton Hall odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 8 predictions from model on 33-15 run

It's a showdown between the Big East's top teams when the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats host the No. 12 Seton Hall Pirates on Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia. Both teams are 17-5, but the Pirates are two games up in the conference standings at 9-1. The Pirates haven't won at Villanova since 1994, but they have the size and experience to have a chance to end that slide.

Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center. The Wildcats are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Villanova vs. Seton Hall odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 141. Before considering any Seton Hall vs. Villanova picks or college basketball predictions, make sure you see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Now, the model has set its sights on Villanova vs. Seton Hall. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Seton Hall vs. Villanova:

Villanova vs. Seton Hall spread: Wildcats -3.5

Villanova vs. Seton Hall over-under: 141

Villanova vs. Seton Hall money line: Wildcats -193, Pirates +156

NOVA: At 42.6, Justin Moore is shooting almost 6 percent better on 3-pointers at home.

SHU: Sandro Mamukelashvili averaged 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 10 games before his wrist injury.

Why Villanova can cover

The home team is 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between the teams, and the Villanova offense is led by forward Saddiq Bey and guard Collin Gillespie. The sophomore Bey scored 29 in the loss to Butler to improve his season average to 15.6 points, and he pulls down 5.2 rebounds. Gillespie, a junior, is the leading scorer at 15.9 after putting up 28 against Butler, and he dishes out 4.6 assists.

Gillespie also gets 1.3 steals per game for the Wildcats, who are 6-3-1 against the spread in the past 10 conference games. Forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl gets 1.2 of the team's six steals per game and is the top rebounder at 9.4. Villanova puts up a lot of 3-pointers, with 587 attempts, making 35.4 percent, led by Bey's 46.5.

Why Seton Hall can cover

Even so, the Wildcats aren't a lock to cover the Villanova vs. Seton Hall spread. Seton Hall has covered the spread in three of its four games against ranked teams this season, and guard Myles Powell is a candidate for national Player of the Year. He scored 34 against Georgetown and averages 22 per game, and he hauls in almost five rebounds. Quincy McKnight has a team-high 5.5 assists and he has combined with Powell for 84 made three-pointers.

McKnight is a finalist for the Naismith Award for defense, and he averages 1.7 steals for the Pirates, who are 15-7 against the spread this season. Forward Sandro Mamukelashvili has returned from a fractured wrist, and the 6-foot-10 junior had eight points and 12 rebounds against Georgetown.

How to make Villanova vs. Seton Hall picks

