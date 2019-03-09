Villanova vs. Seton Hall odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 111-87 roll

No. 23 Villanova can secure the outright Big East Conference regular-season championship on Saturday with a win over host Seton Hall. The Wildcats (22-8, 13-4) clinched at least a share of the title on Wednesday when the Pirates (17-12, 8-9) defeated Marquette. Villanova is just 5-6 on the road but has won two in a row. Tip-off from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., is set for noon ET and the Wildcats are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Villanova vs. Seton Hall odds. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 139. Before making any Villanova vs. Seton Hall picks of your own, be sure to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.





The model knows that Villanova, last year's national champion, has now secured at least a share of its fifth Big East crown in six years. The Wildcats have won 14 of 18 despite losing four of five before back-to-back wins over Marquette and Butler. The Wildcats have made the NCAA Tournament the last six years and in 13 of the last 14 seasons.

Villanova has also had Seton Hall's number, winning six in a row against the Pirates, nine of the last 10 overall, and three in a row at Seton Hall. Senior guard Phil Booth (18.7 ppg) has been red hot, scoring 28 points vs. Butler last Saturday, one shy of his career high set at Kansas earlier this season.

But just because the Wildcats have secured at least a share of the Big East crown does not guarantee they will cover the Villanova vs. Seton Hall spread on Saturday.

That's because Seton Hall is on a roll. The Pirates stunned Marquette on Wednesday, closing on an 18-0 run to defeat the 16th-ranked Golden Eagles 73-64. That snapped a three-game losing streak and improved Seton Hall's home record to a sparkling 10-4. Seton Hall has already clinched a winning record for the fifth consecutive season.

Junior guard Myles Powell (22.7 ppg) is a big reason why the Pirates defeated Marquette, scoring 34 points. He also had 35 at Georgetown this season.

