Villanova vs. St. John's: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Villanova vs. St. John's basketball game
Who's Playing
St. John's @ Villanova
Current Records: St. John's 14-13; Villanova 21-6
What to Know
The St. John's Red Storm have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. The Red Storm and the #12 Villanova Wildcats will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Finneran Pavilion. St. John's' scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Villanova hopes will continue.
The game between St. John's and the Seton Hall Pirates on Sunday was not particularly close, with St. John's falling 81-65. Guard LJ Figueroa (19 points) was the top scorer for St. John's.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats beat the Xavier Musketeers 64-55 this past Saturday. Villanova can attribute much of their success to forward Jermaine Samuels, who had 17 points along with eight boards, and forward Saddiq Bey, who had 22 points.
St. John's is now 14-13 while Villanova sits at 21-6. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Red Storm enter the contest with 17.4 takeaways on average, good for 10th best in college basketball. But Villanova ranks sixth in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.7 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $80.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 13-point favorite against the Red Storm, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 146
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Villanova have won eight out of their last ten games against St. John's.
- Jan 28, 2020 - Villanova 79 vs. St. John's 59
- Feb 17, 2019 - St. John's 71 vs. Villanova 65
- Jan 08, 2019 - Villanova 76 vs. St. John's 71
- Feb 07, 2018 - St. John's 79 vs. Villanova 75
- Jan 13, 2018 - Villanova 78 vs. St. John's 71
- Mar 09, 2017 - Villanova 108 vs. St. John's 67
- Feb 04, 2017 - Villanova 92 vs. St. John's 79
- Jan 14, 2017 - Villanova 70 vs. St. John's 57
- Feb 13, 2016 - Villanova 73 vs. St. John's 63
- Jan 31, 2016 - Villanova 68 vs. St. John's 53
