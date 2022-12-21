The St. John's Red Storm and the Villanova Wildcats are set to square off in a Big East matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Finneran Pavilion. Villanova is 6-5 overall and 4-0 at home, while the Red Storm are 11-1 overall and 0-1 on the road. Villanova leads the all-time series with 56 wins versus 48 losses, and it has also won each of the last four meetings.

Villanova vs. St. John's spread: Villanova -5

Villanova vs. St. John's over/under: 146 points

Villanova vs. St. John's money line: Villanova -210, St. John's +175

What you need to know about Villanova

Villanova was able to grind out a solid win over the Saint Joseph's Hawks this past Saturday, winning 71-64. Villanova can attribute much of its success to forward Brandon Slater, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points and eight boards, and guard Chris Arcidiacono, who had 14 points.

After having a top-20 offense in last season's run to the Final Four, Villanova ranks just 65th in offensive rating this year. But the team has received a boost with the debut of freshman Cam Whitmore (13.5 points per game) four games ago. Whitmore recovered from thumb surgery to make his debut on Dec. 3, and the Wildcats have won all four of their games since.

What you need to know about St. John's

Meanwhile, St. John's didn't have too much trouble with the Florida State Seminoles this past Saturday as it won 93-79. St. John's center Joel Soriano did his thing and posted a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds.

St. John's has balanced scoring as all five starters average at least 9.8 PPG. Soriano has been a huge presence in the paint, averaging 15.2 PPG and a Big East-leading 12.6 rebounds per game. DePaul transfer David Jones is chipping in with 15.1 points and 7.4 rebounds, while former Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year, and Illinois transfer, Andre Curbelo is averaging 11.3 PPG and a team-high of 4.9 assists.

