Villanova vs. St. John's odds, line: College basketball picks, Jan. 28 predictions from model on 22-13 run

The No. 8 Villanova Wildcats will look to continue their winning ways when they take on the host St. John's Red Storm on Tuesday in Big East action at Madison Square Garden. The Wildcats (16-3), who are second in the Big East at 6-1 and one game behind Seton Hall, have won six in a row and 12 of 13, while the Red Storm (13-8), ninth in the conference at 2-6, have lost six of eight.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET in New York. St. John's is 10-3 at home this season, including 2-1 at Madison Square Garden. The Wildcats are 2.5-point favorites in the latest St. John's vs. Villanova odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 143. Before making any Villanova vs. St. John's picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 13 of the 2019-20 season on a 22-13 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Villanova vs. St. John's. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for St. John's vs. Villanova:

Villanova vs. St. John's spread: Villanova -2.5

Villanova vs. St. John's over-under: 143 points

Villanova vs. St. John's money line: Villanova -137, St. John's +112

NOVA: Seventh in the nation in free throw percentage at 78.6

SJU: 22nd in NCAA Division I at 40.4 rebounds per game

Why Villanova can cover

Villanova has dominated the series of late, having won 20 of the last 23 games against St. John's with six of the last nine victories decided by double digits. The Wildcats are coming off a 64-60 win at Providence on Saturday and are 3-2 on the road this season. Villanova has also feasted on unranked opponents, going 14-1.

Junior guard Collin Gillespie, who led the Wildcats with 18 points against Providence, leads the team in scoring at 15.1 points per game and is averaging 3.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Gillespie has scored 20 or more points five times this season, including 27 at Baylor on Nov. 24, and has reached double figures in all but two games.

Why St. John's can cover

Even so, the Wildcats aren't a lock to cover the Villanova vs. St. John's spread. That's because St. John's has won two of the last three games in the series, including a 71-65 decision on Feb. 17, 2019. The Red Storm lead the all-time series 62-58, including a 29-20 advantage at home. St. John's is 5-0-1 against the spread in its last six games following a straight up win.

Junior LJ Figueroa continues to lead the Red Storm in scoring at 15.2 points per game and is averaging 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. On Saturday at DePaul, Figueroa poured in a season-high 28 points in a 79-66 win. He has scored 20 or more points in five games this season and has hit for double figures in six of seven games. In two career games against Villanova, Figueroa is averaging 18 points, including a high of 22 last February.

How to make Villanova vs. St. John's picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total. In fact, it says Villanova forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and guard Justin Moore will combine to score nearly a point more than their average, while St. John's junior guard Rasheem Dunn will better his average by nearly two points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Villanova vs. St. John's? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the St. John's vs. Villanova spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,700 on its college basketball picks the last three years, and find out.