A Big East matchup features the Villanova Wildcats (9-10) going on the road to play against the St. John's Red Storm (13-6) on Friday evening. Villanova snapped its three-game skid, defeating Georgetown 77-73 on Monday. Meanwhile, St. John's is on a two-game win streak, outlasting No. 15 UConn 85-74.

Tipoff from the Carnesecca Arena in New York is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Red Storm are 4-point favorites in the latest Villanova vs. St. John's odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 150. Before making any St. John's vs. Villanova picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Villanova vs. St. John's spread: Red Storm -4

Villanova vs. St. John's over/under 150 points

Villanova vs. St. John's money line: Red Storm -180, Wildcats +152

SJU: Over is 4-1 in Red Storm's last five overall

NOVA: Over is 13-3 in Wildcats' last 16 road games vs. a team with a winning home record

Why St. John's can cover

Senior center Joel Soriano is a legitimate anchor in the paint. Soriano has been a bruising force down low who consistently gains position for boards and easy looks at the rim. The New York native has a soft touch and owns solid post moves. Soriano is third in the nation in rebounds (12.1) while ranking fourth in the Big East in scoring (16.5). He's tallied five straight double-doubles. In his last outing, Soriano finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Junior guard Andre Curbelo provides the Red Storm with a shifty and agile playmaker in the backcourt. Curbelo has elite quickness and plays with great anticipation when scanning the floor. The Puerto Rico native ranks sixth in the conference in assists (5) to go along with 10 points per game. He's dished out at least six assists in four of his last seven matchups.

Why Villanova can cover

Senior Caleb Daniels has been a combo guard with the ability to knock down jumpers from all over the floor. Daniels uses his strength to finish at the rim with either hand. The Louisiana native is currently third in the Big East in scoring (16.6) with 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. On Jan. 13, he finished with 21 points and three boards.

Freshman forward Cam Whitmore is an elite athlete who can finish above the rim with ease. Whitmore can handle the ball in the open court and thrives when he's in transition. The Maryland native logs 13.1 points and five rebounds per game. He's also knocked down at least two 3-pointers in four straight games. Whitmore dropped a season-high 26 points in the loss to No. 8 Xavier on Jan. 7.

