Villanova vs. Temple odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 16 predictions by model on 42-27 roll

The Temple Owls will look to clinch a share of the Philadelphia Big 5 championship when they host the No. 15 Villanova Wildcats on Sunday at the Liacouras Center. The Owls (13-11), who are seventh in the AAC at 5-7, are looking to extend their city-series record to 28 titles with a victory, while the Wildcats (18-6), who are tied for second in the Big East with Creighton at 8-4, have won five of the last six outright after having already clinched a share of their 27th Big 5 title.

Tip-off from Philadelphia is set for 1 p.m. ET. Villanova leads the all-time series 50-43, including a 69-59 win last season. The Wildcats are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Villanova vs. Temple odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 139.5.

Villanova vs. Temple spread: Villanova -6.5

Villanova vs. Temple over-under: 139.5 points

Villanova vs. Temple money line: Villanova -300, Temple +237

NOVA: Is 14th in the country in free-throw percentage at 77.4

TEMPLE: Is 8-0 when holding opponents to 62 points or less

Why Villanova can cover

The Wildcats, who have won six of the last eight games at Temple, have won six straight in the series overall, including three in a row at Temple. Villanova has clinched a winning record for the eighth straight season and 16th in 17 years. The Wildcats have made 14 NCAA Tournament appearances in the last 15 years, winning two national championships -- 2016 and 2018.

Sophomore forward Saddiq Bey continues to lead Villanova in scoring at 15.7 points per game and has scored in double figures in three straight games and in six of the past seven games. He led the Wildcats with 22 points against Seton Hall on Feb. 8 and scored 16 of his 29 points in the second half on Feb. 5 at Butler. He also added six rebounds against Butler.

Why Temple can cover

Even so, the Wildcats aren't a lock to cover the Villanova vs. Temple spread. That's because the Owls have been one of the top teams in the country defensively this season, ranking 32nd nationally in field-goal percentage defense (.395). Temple is third in the American Athletic Conference and 37th in the NCAA in 3-point percentage defense (.298). The Owls are looking for their third consecutive winning season and 11th in 13 years.

Senior guard Quinton Rose has been red hot of late. He leads Temple in scoring at 16.2 points per game and is averaging 24 points over the past two games, in wins at Tulane and SMU. He has scored in double figures in 13 straight games and has averaged 20 points against Villanova over the last two seasons, including a 27-point performance in 2017-18.

