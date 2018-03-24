Villanova vs. Texas Tech odds: 2018 NCAA Tournament Elite 8 picks from advanced computer model

Top-seeded Villanova and No. 3 seed Texas Tech meet on Sunday in the 2018 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight at 2:20 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are favored by 6.5 points, unchanged from the opening line. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 144.5.



The model has taken into account the Wildcats' strong run through the NCAA Tournament in 2018. While other top contenders have fallen, Villanova (33-4) has lived up to expectations with three wins by an average of 23 points.



Villanova's offense clicks because of the backcourt duo of Jalen Brunson (19.3 ppg) and Mikal Bridges (18 ppg). After dropping 90 points on West Virginia in the Sweet 16, the Wildcats enter the Elite Eight with the nation's top-scoring offense, averaging 87 points.



That unit will be tested in a huge way against Texas Tech.



Though they are a No. 3 seed, the Red Raiders (27-9) have been a surprise. Many circled them for an early-round exit from March Madness 2018 after they lost five of their past seven coming into the NCAA Tournament.



But they're back to playing elite defense, holding all three opponents thus far to 66 points or fewer -- right in line with their season average (64.6).



If they play at that level defensively against the Wildcats, the Red Raiders have a chance to keep this one within the spread, and could even advance to the Final Four for the first time in school history.



