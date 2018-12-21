Villanova vs. UConn: How to watch, live stream, watch online, prediction, pick, odds, line
The reigning national champions take on a rebuilt UConn team on Saturday
Villanova, the winner of the NCAA Tournament, and UConn, a regional power in progress and one on the rise under Dan Hurley, will play one another on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Villanova has been a bit perplexing this season. With an 8-4 start and up-and-down production from its returning stars, the Wildcats have suffered losses to Furman, Kansas, Penn and Michigan. But despite a two-game losing skid, they showed fight against the top-ranked Jayhawks and figure to bring plenty against the Huskies on Saturday.
UConn, meanwhile, has exceeded the expectations of many in Hurley's first season. The Huskies are 9-3 with their headline win to date coming against Syracuse earlier this season. The rebuild of the UConn program is going to be a multi-year project for Hurley without question, but a win over perennial Big East power Villanova could expedite the process.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York
- TV: CBS
- Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and and fuboTV (try for free)
Game prediction, pick
Consecutive losses to Penn and Kansas are a bit deceiving for Villanova, which appeared plenty competitive against the first-ranked Jayhawks. Pick: Villanova 75, UConn 70
-
