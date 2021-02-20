A Big East battle is on tap between the Connecticut Huskies and the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Finneran Pavilion. The Wildcats are 13-3 overall and 6-0 at home while UConn is 10-5 overall and 4-2 on the road. The programs have split their last 10 head-to-head matchups, but it's been Villanova that has managed to go 6-3-1 against the spread during that span.

Villanova vs. Connecticut spread: Villanova -6.5

Villanova vs. Connecticut over-under: 137 points

What you need to know about Villanova

Villanova fell to the Creighton Bluejays on Saturday 86-70 on the road. Despite the loss, Villanova had strong showings from forward Jermaine Samuels, who had 16 points along with six boards, and guard Justin Moore, who had 21 points.

Jay Wright's team shoots an impressive 38.2 percent from the 3-point line as a team, ranking 25th nationally. However, the Wildcats also allow opponents to shoot 37.8 percent from beyond the arc and rank 325th in the nation in that category. Villanova will have to defend the 3-point line against a UConn squad that his shooting a respectable 35.7 percent from deep in conference play.

What you need to know about Connecticut

Meanwhile, UConn didn't have too much trouble with the Providence Friars at home on Tuesday as they won 73-61. Guard James Bouknight (18 points) and guard Tyrese Martin (18 points) were the top scorers for the Huskies. It was Bouknight's first game back in over a month after undergoing left elbow surgery and he looked like a difference-maker for UConn.

Bouknight is averaging 20.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season and forms a really solid guard trio along with R.J. Cole and Martin. Bouknight will certainly need to elevate his game after scoring just five points in a January meeting with Villanova last season that the Huskies lost 61-55.

