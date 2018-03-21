Villanova vs. West Virginia odds: 2018 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 picks from Mountaineers expert

Top-seeded Villanova faces its first major test of the 2018 NCAA Tournament when it takes on 5-seed West Virginia in a Sweet 16 showdown on Friday at 7:27 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are favored by 5.5 points, while the over-under, or total points Vegas thinks would be scored, is 152.5.



Villanova possesses the top-ranked offense in the country, but can it handle "Press" Virginia? Before choosing a side in this intriguing March Madness 2018 game, you need to see what SportsLine analyst Josh Nagel has to say.



Nagel is a Nevada-based expert with almost two decades of experience in the handicapping industry. He has won multiple handicapping contests and specializes in picking college sports.



He's also developed an innate feel for when to back and when to fade West Virginia, nailing 11 of his last 13 picks involving the team. That includes taking the Mountaineers (-2.5) in the Big 12 tournament in a 66-63 win over Texas Tech.



Now, Nagel has studied every angle of Villanova-West Virginia in the Sweet 16 and locked in a strong point-spread pick. He's found a huge x-factor that caused him to back one side confidently.



Nagel knows that Villanova has been rolling over opponents lately. The Wildcats have won seven straight, all but one by double-digits. Their two tournament wins were by 26 and 23 points.



They have an overwhelming and efficient offense that confounds foes. Villanova leads the nation at 86.9 points per game. Its shooting percentage (50.3) ranks fifth nationally and it commits just 10.4 turnovers per game, 14th-best in the country.



West Virginia, though, gets teams to turn it over at a rate of 16.5 per game, fifth-most and tops among NCAA Tournament teams. The Mountaineers forced 16 in an 85-68 rout of Murray State in the opening round and 18 against Marshall in a 94-71 blowout victory to reach the 2018 Sweet 16.



Villanova has treated backers well, going 23-12 against the spread, including five of its last six. West Virginia has been underdog just three times all year, covering twice, and is on a 4-1 ATS streak.



