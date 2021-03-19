For the first time in program history, the Villanova Wildcats will head to The Big Dance as a No. 5 seed. They will face the No. 12 Winthrop Eagles in a first-round South Region matchup on Friday in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats won the Big East Championship, but were knocked out in the quarterfinals by the eventual conference champion Georgetown Hoyas. Villanova comes in at 16-6, but has lost three of its past four games. Winthrop won't be an easy draw despite the seedings, as the Eagles have fashioned a 23-1 record and won the Big South regular season and conference titles.

Tip-off for this first-round March Madness contest is set for 9:57 p.m. ET from Indianapolis. The Wildcats are 6.5-point favorites per William Hill Sportsbook while the over-under for total points is set at 143 in the latest Villanova vs. Winthrop odds.

Villanova vs. Winthrop spread: Villanova -6.5

Villanova vs. Winthrop over-under: 143 points

Villanova vs. Winthrop money line: Villanova -280, Winthrop +230

Villanova: The Wildcats have a 65-37 all-time record in the NCAA Tournament and have made the final four six times.

Winthrop: The Eagles only loss came on Jan. 29, and they have since won seven straight games.

Why Winthrop can cover

Winthrop's offense averages 79.5 points per game and ranks 30th in the nation. The Eagles have scored 80 points 13 times this season. Chandler Vaudrin is the only player in the country with three triple-doubles this season. He has averaged 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game. He was named the Big South Player of the Year and was the tournament MVP as the Eagles won their second consecutive conference title.

D.J. Burns shot 11 of 12 from the field and finished with 22 points in the Big South championship game, an 80-53 win over Campbell. The Eagles set a conference finals record by shooting 62.7 percent from the field. Winthrop's 17 Big South wins were a conference record. Pat Kelsey was named conference Coach of the Year. This will be Winthrop's 11th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Eagles have lost all three tourney matchups since 2008.

Why Villanova can cover

The Wildcats are without co-Big East Player of the Year Collin Gillespie, who is out for the season with a torn MCL. But Villanova still has much to lean on as the team readies for Winthrop. The Wildcats have another co-Big East Player of the Year in Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. He is averaging 15.7 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game. Head coach Jay Wright won national championships in 2016 and 2018 with Villanova. He is a 2021 finalist for the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

Wright has led Villanova to eight consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Justin Moore is averaging 12.6 points per game. He was able to return from an ankle injury against the Hoyas and scored 10 points off the bench. Robinson-Earl scored 26 points against Georgetown and Jermaine Samuels had 20. The Wildcats had won nine consecutive Big East tournament games before the loss to the Hoyas. This will be Villanova's first-ever matchup with Winthrop.

