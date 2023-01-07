Who's Playing
Xavier @ Villanova
Current Records: Xavier 12-3; Villanova 8-7
What to Know
The #18 Xavier Musketeers haven't won a game against the Villanova Wildcats since Feb. 24 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Xavier and Villanova will face off in a Big East battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Finneran Pavilion.
The Musketeers were able to grind out a solid win over the Connecticut Huskies on Saturday, winning 83-73. Xavier got double-digit scores from five players: guard Colby Jones (16), forward Zach Freemantle (16), forward Jack Nunge (15), forward Jerome Hunter (15), and guard Souley Boum (11).
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Villanova and the Georgetown Hoyas on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Villanova wrapped it up with a 73-57 victory on the road. It was another big night for the Wildcats' guard Caleb Daniels, who shot 6-for-13 from downtown and finished with 20 points and six boards.
Their wins bumped Xavier to 12-3 and Villanova to 8-7. Zach Freemantle will be someone to keep an eye on after he dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds in addition to five dimes on Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Villanova's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Villanova have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Xavier.
- Jan 12, 2022 - Villanova 64 vs. Xavier 60
- Dec 21, 2021 - Villanova 71 vs. Xavier 58
- Feb 22, 2020 - Villanova 64 vs. Xavier 55
- Dec 30, 2019 - Villanova 68 vs. Xavier 62
- Mar 15, 2019 - Villanova 71 vs. Xavier 67
- Feb 24, 2019 - Xavier 66 vs. Villanova 54
- Jan 18, 2019 - Villanova 85 vs. Xavier 75
- Feb 17, 2018 - Villanova 95 vs. Xavier 79
- Jan 10, 2018 - Villanova 89 vs. Xavier 65
- Feb 11, 2017 - Villanova 73 vs. Xavier 57
- Jan 10, 2017 - Villanova 79 vs. Xavier 54
- Feb 24, 2016 - Xavier 90 vs. Villanova 83
- Dec 31, 2015 - Villanova 95 vs. Xavier 64