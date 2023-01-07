Who's Playing

Xavier @ Villanova

Current Records: Xavier 12-3; Villanova 8-7

What to Know

The #18 Xavier Musketeers haven't won a game against the Villanova Wildcats since Feb. 24 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Xavier and Villanova will face off in a Big East battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Finneran Pavilion.

The Musketeers were able to grind out a solid win over the Connecticut Huskies on Saturday, winning 83-73. Xavier got double-digit scores from five players: guard Colby Jones (16), forward Zach Freemantle (16), forward Jack Nunge (15), forward Jerome Hunter (15), and guard Souley Boum (11).

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Villanova and the Georgetown Hoyas on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Villanova wrapped it up with a 73-57 victory on the road. It was another big night for the Wildcats' guard Caleb Daniels, who shot 6-for-13 from downtown and finished with 20 points and six boards.

Their wins bumped Xavier to 12-3 and Villanova to 8-7. Zach Freemantle will be someone to keep an eye on after he dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds in addition to five dimes on Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Villanova's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Villanova have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Xavier.