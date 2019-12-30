Villanova vs. Xavier live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Xavier @ No. 10 Villanova

Current Records: Xavier 11-2; Villanova 9-2

What to Know

The #10 Villanova Wildcats are 7-2 against the Xavier Musketeers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Villanova's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Xavier at 6:30 p.m. ET at Finneran Pavilion. The Wildcats are coming into the matchup hot, having won five in a row.

The Wildcats escaped with a win against the Kansas Jayhawks by the margin of a single free throw, 56-55. F Jermaine Samuels (15 points) was the top scorer for the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, Xavier was able to grind out a solid victory over the TCU Horned Frogs last week, winning 67-59. Xavier's F Tyrique Jones was one of the most active players for the squad as he posted a double-double on 18 points and 14 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Jones has had at least 11 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Wildcats to 9-2 and the Musketeers to 11-2. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

Odds

The Wildcats are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Musketeers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

Villanova have won seven out of their last nine games against Xavier.