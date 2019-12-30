Villanova vs. Xavier odds, line: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Dec. 30 from proven model

The No. 10 Villanova Wildcats will take on the Xavier Musketeers at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Finneran Pavilion. Villanova is 9-2 overall and 5-0 at home, while Xavier is 11-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Wildcats have won five in a row, and have not lost in December. The Musketeers are 2-16 in road games against the Wildcats and 0-6 as visiting conference foes. They have won five of their past six games this season. The Wildcats are favored by six points in the latest Villanova vs. Xavier odds, while the over-under is set at 139.5. Before entering any Xavier vs. Villanova picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Wildcats escaped with a win against Kansas two weeks ago, 56-55. Jermaine Samuels (15 points) was the top scorer for Villanova. He sank the game-winning 3-pointer with 20.5 seconds left to defeat the Jayhawks, who were ranked No. 1 at the time. The Wildcats ended a nine-game Kansas winning streak as the Jayhawks could not convert a contested layup as time expired.

The Wildcats became the only team to beat KU twice at No. 1 under coach Bill Self.

Meanwhile, Xavier was able to grind out a solid win over TCU last week, 67-59. Tyrique Jones was the offensive standout of the game for Xavier, dropping a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds.

The Musketeers led by 19 points with 3:44 remaining. They never trailed and led by as many as 22 points in the second half. Xavier is 9-0 when holding opponents below 70 points.

The Musketeers fell 71-67 to the Wildcats when the two teams previously met in March. The defeat knocked the Musketeers out of the Big East Tournament in the semifinals.

