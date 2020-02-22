Villanova vs. Xavier odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 22 predictions from proven model

The Xavier Musketeers and the No. 12 Villanova Wildcats are set to square off in a Big East matchup at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Cintas Center. The Musketeers are 17-9 overall and 11-3 at home, while the Wildcats are 20-6 overall and 6-3 on the road. The latest Xavier vs. Villanova odds see this game as a pick'em, while the over-under is set at 137.5. Before entering any Villanova vs. Xavier picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Xavier vs. Villanova. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Villanova vs. Xavier:

Xavier vs. Villanova spread: Xavier 0

Xavier vs. Villanova over-under: 138 points

Xavier vs. Villanova money line: Xavier -108, Villanova -113

What you need to know about Xavier

Things were close when Xavier and the St. John's Red Storm clashed on Monday, but Xavier ultimately edged out the opposition 77-74. Six players on Xavier scored in the double digits: guard Paul Scruggs (16), forward Tyrique Jones (15), forward Naji Marshall (15), forward Zach Freemantle (11), forward Jason Carter (10), and guard KyKy Tandy (10).

That was Xavier's fourth win in the past five outings. The Musketeers have covered the spread in all five games during that span.

What you need to know about Villanova

The Wildcats, meanwhile, made easy work of the DePaul Blue Demons on Wednesday and carried off a 91-71 win. Villanova forward Saddiq Bey shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points and seven dimes. Bey leads the team in field-goal percentage at 47.4, while Collin Gillespie leads the team in points (16.2) and assists (4.5) per game.

Villanova, who is 12-12-2 against the spread on the season, won 68-62 when these teams met in December.

How to make Villanova vs. Xavier picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Xavier vs. Villanova 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Villanova vs. Xavier? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.