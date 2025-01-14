The Villanova Wildcats look to get back into the win column when they take on the Xavier Musketeers in a key Big East Conference matchup on Tuesday. Villanova dropped an 80-68 decision at St. John's on Saturday, while Xavier downed DePaul 77-63 that same day. The Wildcats (11-6, 4-2 Big East), who are fourth in the conference, have won three of their past four games. The Musketeers (10-7, 2-4 Big East), who are eighth in the Big East, have lost five of seven.

Tipoff from Cintas Center in Cincinnati is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Villanova leads the all-time series 34-8, but the teams have split the last four meetings. Xavier is a three-point favorite in the latest Villanova vs. Xavier odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 148. Before making any Villanova vs. Xavier picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2024-25 season on a 195-134 betting roll (+2882) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Villanova vs. Xavier. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Xavier vs. Villanova:

Villanova vs. Xavier spread: Xavier -3



Villanova vs. Xavier over/under: 148 points

Villanova vs. Xavier money line: Villanova +131, Xavier -157

VIL: The Wildcats have hit the team total under in 19 of their last 35 games (+0.89 units)

XAV: The Musketeers have hit the money line in 14 of their last 19 home games (+7.70 units)



Why you should back Xavier

Senior forward Zach Freemantle is coming off a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds in the win over DePaul. He also scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 119-58 win over Morgan State on Dec. 10. In a 78-53 loss to Michigan on Nov. 27, he scored 14 points and 10 rebounds. In 14 games, including 12 starts, he is averaging 17.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.6 minutes.

Junior guard Ryan Conwell is one of three Musketeers averaging double-digit scoring. In 17 games, all starts this season, he is averaging 16.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.9 minutes. He is coming off a 19-point, four-assist and two-rebound performance in the win over DePaul. He is in his first year with the program after spending last season at Indiana State and 2022-23 at South Florida.

Why you should back Villanova

Senior forward Eric Dixon has been red hot this season for the Wildcats. In 16 games, all starts, he is averaging 25.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 33.5 minutes. He is connecting on 50.2% of his field goals, including a blistering 47% from 3-point range, and 86.4% from the free throw line. He has scored 20 or more points in eight of the past nine games. He scored a season-high 38 points in a 76-75 loss against Maryland on Nov. 24.

Senior guard Wooga Poplar is coming off a 22-point and four-rebound performance in Saturday's loss at St. John's. He has registered four double-doubles this season, including an 18-point and 15-rebound effort in a 73-65 win at Butler on New Year's Day. In 17 games, including 16 starts, the transfer from Miami (Fla.) is averaging 14.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 30.5 minutes. He is connecting on 47.5% of his field goals, including 38.6% of his 3-pointers, and 85.7% of his free throws.

