Who's Playing

Butler Bulldogs @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: Butler 16-10, Villanova 14-11

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Butler has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Villanova Wildcats will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Finneran Pavilion.

Butler managed to keep up with the Bluejays until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Bulldogs found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 79-57 punch to the gut against the Bluejays.

Despite the defeat, Butler had strong showings from Jalen Thomas, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds, and Posh Alexander, who scored 13 points. Thomas continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last five games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats didn't have too much trouble with the Hoyas on the road on Friday as they won 70-54. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Villanova.

Villanova's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Eric Dixon, who scored 11 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds, and TJ Bamba, who scored 14 points along with four steals.

The Bulldogs have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-10 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-11.

Butler was able to grind out a solid win over the Wildcats when the teams last played back in January, winning 88-81. The rematch might be a little tougher for Butler since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Villanova has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Butler.