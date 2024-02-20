Who's Playing
Butler Bulldogs @ Villanova Wildcats
Current Records: Butler 16-10, Villanova 14-11
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania
What to Know
Butler has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Villanova Wildcats will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Finneran Pavilion.
Butler managed to keep up with the Bluejays until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Bulldogs found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 79-57 punch to the gut against the Bluejays.
Despite the defeat, Butler had strong showings from Jalen Thomas, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds, and Posh Alexander, who scored 13 points. Thomas continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last five games he's played.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats didn't have too much trouble with the Hoyas on the road on Friday as they won 70-54. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Villanova.
Villanova's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Eric Dixon, who scored 11 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds, and TJ Bamba, who scored 14 points along with four steals.
The Bulldogs have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-10 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-11.
Butler was able to grind out a solid win over the Wildcats when the teams last played back in January, winning 88-81. The rematch might be a little tougher for Butler since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Villanova has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Butler.
- Jan 27, 2024 - Butler 88 vs. Villanova 81
- Feb 14, 2023 - Villanova 62 vs. Butler 50
- Jan 13, 2023 - Butler 79 vs. Villanova 71
- Mar 05, 2022 - Villanova 78 vs. Butler 59
- Jan 16, 2022 - Villanova 82 vs. Butler 42
- Feb 28, 2021 - Butler 73 vs. Villanova 61
- Dec 16, 2020 - Villanova 85 vs. Butler 66
- Feb 05, 2020 - Butler 79 vs. Villanova 76
- Jan 21, 2020 - Villanova 76 vs. Butler 61
- Mar 02, 2019 - Villanova 75 vs. Butler 54