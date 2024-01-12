Who's Playing

DePaul Blue Demons @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: DePaul 3-12, Villanova 10-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 12, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, January 12, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

Villanova is 9-1 against DePaul since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Finneran Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Villanova unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 81-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Red Storm. Villanova didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the loss, Villanova got a solid performance out of TJ Bamba, who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds and four steals. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, DePaul's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 84-58 defeat at the hands of the Bluejays. DePaul has struggled against Creighton recently, as their game on Tuesday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their loss, DePaul saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jaden Henley, who scored 12 points, was perhaps the best of all.

The Wildcats' defeat dropped their record down to 10-5. As for the Blue Demons, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-12.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Villanova have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for DePaul, though, as they've been averaging only 30.8 rebounds per game. Given Villanova's sizeable advantage in that area, DePaul will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Villanova against DePaul in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 as the team secured a 84-48 win. Will Villanova repeat their success, or does DePaul have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Villanova has won 9 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.