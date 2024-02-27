Who's Playing

Georgetown Hoyas @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: Georgetown 9-18, Villanova 15-12

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Georgetown is 1-9 against the Wildcats since March of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Finneran Pavilion. Villanova took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Georgetown, who comes in off a win.

Georgetown had to suffer through an 11-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. In a tight match that could have gone either way, they made off with a 77-76 victory over the Blue Demons.

Jayden Epps was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 33 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Villanova's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They were the victim of a bruising 78-54 loss at the hands of the Huskies. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Villanova in their matchups with the Huskies: they've now lost four in a row.

Eric Dixon put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 20 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. Less helpful for Villanova was TJ Bamba's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Hoyas' win ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-18. As for the Wildcats, their loss dropped their record down to 15-12.

Things could have been worse for Georgetown, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 70-54 loss to the Wildcats in their previous meeting last Friday. Can Georgetown avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Villanova has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.