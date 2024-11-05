Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: Lafayette 0-0, Villanova 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Villanova Wildcats. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Finneran Pavilion.

Looking back to last season, Villanova finished on the right side of .500 (17-14), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, Lafayette will seek to improve after finishing 11-20.

Everything came up roses for Villanova against Lafayette in their previous meeting back in November of 2017, as the squad secured a 104-57 win. In that contest, Villanova amassed a halftime lead of 56-23, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Monday.

As for their next game, the game looks promising for Villanova, as the team is favored by a full 20.5 points. They finished last season with a 16-14-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Villanova is a big 20.5-point favorite against Lafayette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 129.5 points.

Series History

Villanova has won both of the games they've played against Lafayette in the last 8 years.