Halftime Report

Marquette is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 39-31 lead against Villanova.

Marquette entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Villanova step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Marquette Golden Eagles @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: Marquette 15-5, Villanova 11-9

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Marquette Golden Eagles and the Villanova Wildcats are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 30th at Finneran Pavilion. Villanova is crawling into this matchup hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Marquette will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.6% better than the opposition, a fact Marquette proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 75-57 victory over the Pirates.

Marquette's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Oso Ighodaro, who scored 21 points along with seven rebounds. Ighodaro is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last three games he's played. Stevie Mitchell was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with six rebounds and five steals.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Villanova and Butler on Saturday hardly resembled the 62-50 effort from their previous meeting. The Wildcats fell 88-81 to the Bulldogs. Villanova got off to an early lead (up 14 with 11:40 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Eric Dixon put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 28 points along with six rebounds and five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyler Burton, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds.

The Golden Eagles' victory bumped their record up to 15-5. As for the Wildcats, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-9 record this season.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Marquette haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Villanova struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Marquette is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played Villanova.

Odds

Villanova is a slight 2-point favorite against Marquette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

Marquette has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Villanova.