Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: Rider 4-2, Villanova 3-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Rider Broncs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Villanova Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Finneran Pavilion. The Wildcats took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Broncs, who come in off a win.

Rider is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 141.5, but even that wound up being too high. They secured a 57-53 W over Bucknell on Saturday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Rider to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tariq Ingraham, who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds. What's more, Ingraham also racked up four offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Another player making a difference was T.J. Weeks Jr., who had 12 points plus six rebounds.

Rider smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Bucknell only pulled down eight.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Villanova on Sunday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 76-75 to Maryland. The Wildcats got off to an early lead (up 14 with 3:00 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The losing side was boosted by Eric Dixon, who earned 38 points. The game was his seventh in a row with at least 22.4 points.

Rider's win bumped their record up to 4-2. As for Villanova, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Rider has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Villanova struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.