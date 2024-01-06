Halftime Report

St. John's is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 34-28 lead against Villanova.

St. John's came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

St. John's Red Storm @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: St. John's 10-4, Villanova 10-4

How To Watch

What to Know

St. John's has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The St. John's Red Storm and the Villanova Wildcats will face off in a Big East battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Finneran Pavilion. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the Red Storm strolled past the Bulldogs with points to spare, taking the game 86-70.

St. John's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Daniss Jenkins, who scored 17 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. Chris Ledlum was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Villanova came tearing into Wednesday's contest with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They dodged a bullet and finished off the Musketeers 66-65.

Villanova's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Hakim Hart, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Brendan Hausen, who scored 12 points.

The Red Storm's win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-4. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.0 points per game. As for the Wildcats, their win bumped their record up to 10-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. John's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Villanova struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

St. John's is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Villanova.

Odds

Villanova is a 4.5-point favorite against St. John's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

Villanova has won 8 out of their last 10 games against St. John's.