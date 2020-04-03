Viral sensation Thomas 'Snacks' Lee lists final six of stores and restaurants he's considering

Jackson State student manager turned basketball player Thomas "Snacks" Lee, the viral sensation who ate up America's love after he checked into a game last Month and casually drilled a deep 3-pointer in garbage time, has a new content-creating mission on his hands.

The Tigers star dropped a tweet revealing his looming decision of a "final six" between Dick's Sporting Goods, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chick-fil-A, McAlister's Deli, Academy Sports and Outdoors and Zaxby's. Now, it's unclear exactly what he's looking for as his final choice since this is a hodgepodge bunch of finalists landing somewhere between food and fitness clothes, but that hasn't stopped at least one of the suitors from making their pitch.

Respect my decision pic.twitter.com/PUqyUXK51i — Thomas “Snacks” Lee (@BigHomie_Tom) April 3, 2020

"If only we could set up an in-home visit right now," said Dick's, alluding to the coronavirus pandemic that has halted sports. "Just know we've got plenty of playing time for you here. ...and unlimited drinks and snacks near the registers. Don't forget that."

That does sound enticing.

But let's play this out. And to play this out, let's be real: Dick's and Academy are auto-cuts. Register food is valuable, I guess, but the real value in those two is fitness clothes and gear. And he likely gets a healthy amount of both from Jackson State.

That leaves us with the big four: Zaxby's, McAlister's, Chick-fil-A and Buffalo Wild Wings. And Zaxby's and McAlister's -- while the chicken is good and the sweet tea is to die for -- is simply not top-four worthy. They drop off the list with Dick's and Academy.

Now it's Buffalo Wild Wings and Chick-fil-A. Drum roll please .... [chicken drumsticks pounding in background ] ...

OK, I can't decide. Snacks has a tough decision on his hands. Who do you think he should roll with here between his final six? Let me know on Twitter and I'll take a poll to gauge where we all think his best option lies.