Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Boston College 9-9, Virginia 8-10

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

Virginia is 8-2 against Boston College since December of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at John Paul Jones Arena. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses for the Cavaliers and four for the Eagles.

Last Saturday, Virginia couldn't handle Louisville and fell 81-67.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Elijah Saunders, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Boston College was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday and that's exactly how things played out. They suffered a bruising 88-63 loss at the hands of Duke.

The losing side was boosted by Chad Venning, who went 7 for 11 en route to 19 points plus three blocks. He had some trouble finding his footing against Notre Dame last Monday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Boston College struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 12.7 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've fallen to only 7.8 per game.

Virginia's defeat dropped their record down to 8-10. As for Boston College, their loss dropped their record down to 9-9.

Looking forward, Virginia is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Virginia's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-2 record against the spread vs Boston College over their last eight matchups.

Virginia was able to grind out a solid win over Boston College in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, winning 66-60. Does Virginia have another victory up their sleeve, or will Boston College turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Virginia is a big 8-point favorite against Boston College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 125 points.

Series History

Virginia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.