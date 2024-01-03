Who's Playing

Louisville Cardinals @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Louisville 5-7, Virginia 10-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Louisville has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Louisville Cardinals and the Virginia Cavaliers will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

It's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Louisville found out the hard way last Thursday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 95-76 punch to the gut against the Wildcats. Louisville was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 53-33.

Louisville's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Skyy Clark who scored 20 points along with five assists. Huntley-Hatfield is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Virginia last Saturday, but the final result did not. Their painful 76-54 defeat to the Fighting Irish might stick with them for a while.

Despite the loss, Virginia got a solid performance out of Ryan Dunn, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds.

The Cardinals have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-7 record this season. As for the Cavaliers, they bumped their record down to 10-3 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Louisville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Virginia, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given Louisville's sizeable advantage in that area, Virginia will need to find a way to close that gap.

Louisville ended up a good deal behind Virginia in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, losing 75-60. Can Louisville avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Virginia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Louisville.