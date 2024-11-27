Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Virginia looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 38-31 lead against Manhattan.

If Virginia keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-2 in no time. On the other hand, Manhattan will have to make due with a 3-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Manhattan 3-2, Virginia 3-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

Jaspers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Tuesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Virginia Cavaliers at 7:00 p.m. ET at John Paul Jones Arena. The Jaspers have insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.

Manhattan took a loss when they played away from home last Sunday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Friday. They skirted by Army 80-79 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Wesley Robinson with but a second left in the second quarter. With that win, the Jaspers brought their scoring average up to 75.4 points per game.

Manhattan got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jaden Winston out in front who posted 17 points plus five assists and five rebounds. Winston had some trouble finding his footing against Fordham last Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. Masiah Gilyard was another key player, scoring 14 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Virginia as they lost 80-55 to St. John's on Friday. The Cavaliers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Manhattan pushed their record up to 3-2 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for Virginia, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 3-2.

Odds

Virginia is a big 16.5-point favorite against Manhattan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 127.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.