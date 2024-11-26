Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Manhattan 3-2, Virginia 3-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Manhattan Jaspers will face off against the Virginia Cavaliers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Jaspers have insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.

Manhattan took a loss when they played away from home on Sunday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Friday. They skirted by Army 80-79 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Wesley Robinson with but a second left in the second quarter. With that victory, the Jaspers brought their scoring average up to 75.4 points per game.

Manhattan's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jaden Winston, who had 17 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Winston had some trouble finding his footing against Fordham last Friday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Masiah Gilyard, who scored 14 points in addition to two steals.

Meanwhile, Virginia suffered a bruising 80-55 defeat at the hands of St. John's on Friday. The Cavaliers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Manhattan pushed their record up to 3-2 with the victory, which was their third straight at home. As for Virginia, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 3-2.