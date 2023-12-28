Halftime Report

Virginia fell flat on their face against Memphis last Tuesday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Virginia has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Morgan State 43-16.

Virginia already has five blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge win in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Morgan State 4-10, Virginia 9-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

Morgan State has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Virginia Cavaliers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena. Morgan State is hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Morgan State and James Madison didn't disappoint and broke past the 160.5 point over/under on Friday. The Bears took a 89-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Dukes.

Despite their defeat, Morgan State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Will Thomas, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Thomas continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Less helpful for Morgan State was Rob Lawson's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Virginia's good fortune finally ran out last Tuesday. They suffered a grim 77-54 defeat to the Tigers.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Jake Groves, who scored 12 points. Another player making a difference was Ryan Dunn, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bears' loss dropped their record down to 4-10. As for the Cavaliers, their loss dropped their record down to 9-2.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Morgan State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Virginia, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5 rebounds per game. Given Morgan State's sizeable advantage in that area, Virginia will need to find a way to close that gap.

Morgan State was pulverized by Virginia 83-45 in their previous meeting back in December of 2018. The matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Morgan State was down 47-23.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 26-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 131.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Virginia has won both of the games they've played against Morgan State in the last 8 years.