N. Carolina Tar Heels @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: N. Carolina 20-6, Virginia 20-7

What to Know

Virginia will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the N. Carolina Tar Heels will face off in an ACC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia's defense has only allowed 58.6 points per game this season, so the Tar Heels' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Virginia won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Monday. They took a serious blow against the Hokies, falling 75-41. Virginia was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 36-16.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Virginia struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Tar Heels strolled past the Hokies with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 96-81.

N. Carolina can attribute much of their success to Armando Bacot, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 12 rebounds. Bacot hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for five straight games. Another player making a difference was RJ Davis, who scored 20 points along with five assists.

The Cavaliers' defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 20-7. As for the Tar Heels, they have been performing well recently as they've won 13 of their last 16 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 20-6 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Virginia haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 8.4 turnovers per game (they're ranked second in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like N. Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Virginia beat the Tar Heels 68-59 in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. Will Virginia repeat their success, or do the Tar Heels have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

N. Carolina is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 130 points.

Virginia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Carolina.