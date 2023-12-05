Who's Playing

NC Central Eagles @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: NC Central 4-5, Virginia 7-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

Virginia will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the NC Central Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET at John Paul Jones Arena. The timing is sure in Virginia's favor as the team sits on five straight wins at home while NC Central has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

Virginia has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 22 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Orange on Saturday as the Cavaliers made off with a 84-62 win. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, as Virginia did.

Virginia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Reece Beekman, who scored 13 points along with 8 assists, and Isaac McKneely, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 2 assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored NC Central last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Spartans by a score of 85-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Their wins bumped the Cavaliers to 7-1 and the Orange to 5-3.

As mentioned, Virginia is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 22.5 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Virginia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like NC Central struggles in that department as they've been even better at 34.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Virginia is a big 22.5-point favorite against NC Central, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cavaliers, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 21-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 123.5 points.

Series History

Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.