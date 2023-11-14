Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 0-2, Virginia 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The North Carolina A&T Aggies will head out on the road to face off against the Virginia Cavaliers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena. North Carolina A&T might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up eight turnovers on Friday.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 19 to 9 on offense, a fact North Carolina A&T found out the hard way. They received a tough blow as they fell 94-78 to the Spartans. North Carolina A&T has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 73-70 win over the Gators on Friday. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Virginia's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Blake Buchanan, who earned 18 points along with 7 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Reece Beekman, who earned 13 points along with 4 steals.

