Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 0-2, Virginia 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

The North Carolina A&T Aggies will head out on the road to face off against the Virginia Cavaliers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena. North Carolina A&T might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up eight turnovers on Friday.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 19 to 9 on offense, a fact North Carolina A&T found out the hard way. They took a 94-78 bruising from the Spartans. North Carolina A&T has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers had just enough and edged the Gators out 73-70 on Friday. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Virginia to victory, but perhaps none more so than Blake Buchanan, who earned 18 points along with 7 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Reece Beekman, who earned 13 points along with 4 steals.

The Spartans' victory bumped their season record to 0-0 while the Aggies' loss dropped theirs to 0-2.

North Carolina A&T must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 31-point spread they're up against. They finished last season with an 11-16-1 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for North Carolina A&T considering the team was a sub-par 4-13 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $456.20. On the other hand, Virginia will play as the favorite, and the team was 21-3 as such last season.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 31-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

