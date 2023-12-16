Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Northeastern 4-6, Virginia 8-1

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

Northeastern has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Virginia Cavaliers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. Coming off a loss in a game Northeastern was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It's hard to win when you make ten fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Northeastern found out the hard way last Wednesday. They fell just short of the Catamounts by a score of 73-71.

Virginia has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 22 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Eagles at home to the tune of 77-47. The victory was nothing new for Virginia as they're now sitting on four straight.

Virginia's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Isaac McKneely led the charge by going 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 1 assists. Another player making a difference was Leon Bond III, who scored 14 points along with nine rebounds.

The Huskies' defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 4-6. As for the Cavaliers, they pushed their record up to 8-1 with that victory, which was their 16th straight at home dating back to last season.

Virginia is a big 16.5-point favorite against Northeastern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 127 points.

