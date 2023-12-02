Who's Playing

Syracuse Orange @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Syracuse 5-2, Virginia 6-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Syracuse is 1-9 against Virginia since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The pair will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at John Paul Jones Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make nine more threes than your opponent, a fact Syracuse proved on Tuesday. Everything went their way against the Tigers as the Orange made off with a 80-57 win. The oddsmakers were on Syracuse's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Syracuse can attribute much of their success to Judah Mintz, who scored 33 points along with 5 rebounds. That makes it two consecutive games in which Mintz has scored at least 33% of Syracuse's points. Chris Bell was another key contributor, going 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points and 3 assists.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers were able to grind out a solid win over the Aggies on Wednesday, taking the game 59-47. The win made it back-to-back wins for Virginia.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Virginia to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ryan Dunn, who scored 12 points along with 5 rebounds and 5 blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Reece Beekman, who scored 12 points along with 5 assists and 3 steals.

The Orange pushed their record up to 5-2 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.8 points per game. As for the Cavaliers, their victory bumped their record up to 6-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Syracuse have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Virginia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Syracuse came up short against Virginia when the teams last played back in January, falling 67-62. Can Syracuse avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Virginia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Syracuse.