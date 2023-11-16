Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Texas So. 0-2, Virginia 3-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Virginia Cavaliers will be playing at home against the Texas So. Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia will be looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

One look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Virginia was far and away the favorite against North Carolina A&T. The Cavaliers took their match at home on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 80-51 victory over the Aggies. With Virginia ahead 49-19 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Virginia can attribute much of their success to Ryan Dunn, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Leon Bond III, who earned 16 points.

Meanwhile, the Tigers came up short against the Sun Devils on Saturday and fell 63-52. Texas So. has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Cavaliers' win bumped their season record to 3-0 while the Tigers' defeat dropped theirs to 0-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Virginia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas So. struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.