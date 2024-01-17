Who's Playing

Va. Tech Hokies @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Va. Tech 10-6, Virginia 11-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.50

What to Know

After two games on the road, Virginia is heading back home. The Virginia Cavaliers and the Va. Tech Hokies will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 21.9% worse than the opposition, a fact Virginia found out the hard way on Saturday. They suffered a bruising 66-47 loss at the hands of the Demon Deacons.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Va. Tech last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 75-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hurricanes. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Va. Tech in their matchups with Miami: they've now lost three in a row.

Va. Tech's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Sean Pedulla, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and ten rebounds, and Lynn Kidd who scored 16 points. Pedulla scored a full 46.5% of Va. Tech's points, the third time in a row he's earned more than a third of the team's points.

The Cavaliers' loss was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 11-5. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 54.3 points per game. As for the Hokies, their loss ended a nine-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 10-6.

Looking ahead, Virginia is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 7-2 against the spread when playing at home.

Virginia came up short against Va. Tech in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 74-68. Will Virginia have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Virginia is a 4.5-point favorite against Va. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 124 points.

Series History

Virginia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Va. Tech.