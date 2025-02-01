Who's Playing

Va. Tech Hokies @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Va. Tech 9-12, Virginia 10-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Va. Tech Hokies and the Virginia Cavaliers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Hokies in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Va. Tech finally turned things around against Florida State on Wednesday. They walked away with a 76-66 victory over the Seminoles.

Tobi Lawal was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Jaden Schutt, who scored 16 points along with two steals.

Va. Tech smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in three consecutive games.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Virginia). They came out on top against Miami by a score of 82-71 on Wednesday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Virginia to victory, but perhaps none more so than Isaac McKneely, who scored 26 points along with two steals. Blake Buchanan was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds.

Va. Tech's win bumped their record up to 9-12. As for Virginia, their victory ended a six-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 10-11.

Both pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, Virginia is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be Va. Tech's tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-4 against the spread).

Everything came up roses for Va. Tech against Virginia when the teams last played back in February of 2024, as the squad secured a 75-41 win. In that contest, Va. Tech amassed a halftime lead of 36-16, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Odds

Virginia is a 4.5-point favorite against Va. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 125.5 points.

Series History

Virginia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Va. Tech.