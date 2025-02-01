Who's Playing

Va. Tech Hokies @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Va. Tech 9-12, Virginia 10-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Virginia Cavaliers and the Va. Tech Hokies are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Virginia is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They came out on top against Miami by a score of 82-71 on Wednesday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Virginia to victory, but perhaps none more so than Isaac McKneely, who had 26 points plus two steals. Blake Buchanan was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds.

Virginia was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Miami only posted 12.

Meanwhile, Va. Tech had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 76-66 win over Florida State on Wednesday.

Va. Tech can attribute much of their success to Tobi Lawal, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds. Lawal is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Jaden Schutt, who earned 16 points in addition to two steals.

Virginia's victory ended a six-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 10-11. As for Va. Tech, their win bumped their record up to 9-12.

Virginia took a serious blow against Va. Tech in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 75-41. That contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Virginia was down 36-16.

Series History

Virginia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Va. Tech.