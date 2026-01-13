The Virginia Cavaliers will visit the Louisville Cardinals on Tuesday's college basketball schedule as each squad plays its fifth ACC game of the season. No. 16 Virginia (14-2, 3-1 ACC) is riding a three-game win streak, each coming by double-digits, with the Cavs defeating Stanford, 70-55, on Saturday. No. 20 Louisville (12-4, 2-2 ACC) bounced back from consecutive losses with a 75-62 victory over Boston College on Jan. 10. UVA leads the all-time series with a 24-7 record.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Louisville swept the two-game season series last year. The Cardinals are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Louisville vs. Virginia odds, while the over/under is 154.5. Before making any Virginia vs. Louisville picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Louisville vs. Virginia spread: Louisville -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Louisville vs. Virginia over/under: 154.5 points Louisville vs. Virginia money line: Louisville -164, Virginia +136 Louisville vs. Virginia picks: See picks at SportsLine Louisville vs. Virginia streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

After simulating Louisville vs. Virginia 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (154.5 points). If recent history is any indication, the Under should hit with points to spare. Each of the last 10 meetings have gone under not only 154.5 points, but none of them have even reached 150 combined points. Those 10 meetings have averaged just 124.8 total points.

Granted most of those came under former UVA coach Tony Bennett, and his preferred slow pace implemented on the Cavaliers, but Virginia still ranks 262nd in the country in tempo this season. The Under is 9-7 for Virginia, as each of its last three, and five of its last six games have gone under. Louisville also has an Under record of 9-7, with each of its last three also failing to reach the total. The model projects 152 combined points as the Under hits in almost 60% of simulations.

