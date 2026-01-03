The Saturday college basketball schedule tips early as the NC State Wolfpack host the No. 21 Virginia Cavaliers. UVA is 11-2 on the season, though the Cavaliers did lose their ACC opener to rival Virginia Tech in triple overtime on New Year's Eve. NC State is 10-4 and coming off a win over Wake Forest in its conference opener.

Tipoff from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C, is set for 11 a.m. ET. NC State is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest NC State vs. Virginia odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 153.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 9 on a sizzling 7-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks.

Now, the model has simulated NC State vs. UVA 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for UVA vs. North Carolina State:

NC State vs. Virginia spread: NC State -4.5 NC State vs. Virginia over/under: 153.5 points NC State vs. Virginia money line: NC State -199, UVA +165

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (153.5 points). NC State has seen five of its past seven games go Under the total, including its ACC opener against Wake Forest. That game saw just 127 combined points as the Under cleared with more than 30 points to spare.

Two of the past three UVA games have gone Under the total as well. The Cavaliers give up just 68.7 points per game and have strong rebounding and blocked shot numbers, so they should be able to put up some resistance on the road against NC State's high-flying offense. The model is projecting 153 combined points, making the Under the slight value side.

