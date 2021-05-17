The longtime head coach of a high school basketball powerhouse is heading to an ACC coaching staff as Maryland's DeMatha Catholic High School announced Monday that Mike Jones will join Virginia Tech's program as associate head coach. Jones, who graduated from DeMatha Catholic in 1991, has coached several top prospects since starting as the school's head coach for the 2002-03 season.

"DeMatha Catholic High School is so proud of and happy for Coach Jones," DeMatha Catholic's administration said in a statement. "His tenure as head coach these past 19 years has been marked by his grace and his commitment to the mission of the school and his devotion to our students. Mr. Jones' association with the school dates back to 1987 when he was a freshman. He has served as a counselor and as admissions director in his career. At all times he has been a model of the DeMatha Man, a faith-filled gentleman and scholar. DeMatha will begin a search for a replacement in the coming weeks; but for now we celebrate with Coach Jones this opportunity."

Virginia Tech is coming off a 15-7 season in head coach Mike Young's second year with the program. The Hokies made the NCAA Tournament as a No. 10 seed this past season and lost to Florida in a first-round game.

This past season, DeMatha Catholic saw senior guard Jordan Hawkins sign with UConn as the nation's No. 47 overall prospect under Jones' direction. Last year, the school produced two top-50 prospects in Earl Timberlake and Hunter Dickinson, according to the 247Sports Composite. Dickinson shined as a freshman for a Michigan team that secured a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament this past season, as Timberlake appeared in seven games for Miami (Fla.) while battling injuries. He has since transferred to Memphis.

Among DeMatha Catholic's other notable basketball alumni who came through during Jones' time as coach are Markelle Fultz, Jerami Grant and Victor Oladipo. The school also boasts two uncommitted top-100 prospects for the Class of 2022 with four-star small forward Tyrell Ward and four-star shooting guard Rodney Rice.