Virginia Tech on the brink of hiring away Mike Young from Wofford to replace Buzz Williams, a report says
Young is reportedly leaving Wofford after nearly two decades to take over in Blacksburg
It appears Virginia Tech will hire one of the top mid-major coaches in the nation to replace Buzz Williams.
According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, the Hokies are on the brink of hiring Wofford coach Mike Young. Young has been Wofford's coach since 2002. From 1989-2002 he was on staff as an assistant coach.
Young has won at a high level with the Terriers and has taken the program, which resides in what is traditionally a one-bid league in the Southern Conference, to five NCAA Tournaments in the last decade. Young is coming off a 30-5 campaign in which Wofford achieved an 18-0 conference record and advanced to the second round of the NCAAs.
Young will succeed Williams who this week left Blacksburg, Virginia, to take the same position at Texas A&M. He has a 299-244 record as a coach.
The Hokies were 26-9 this season, losing to Duke in the Sweet 16.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Musselman finalizing Arkansas deal
Musselman is leaving Reno for Arkansas and a shot to coach in the SEC
-
NCAA Tournament bracket predictions
Check out our experts' picks and predictions for the 2019 March Madness bracket
-
Everything you need for March Madness
Your hub for everything you need to know ahead of the 2019 NCAA Tournament
-
2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Here's the master schedule and how you can watch March Madness 2019 no matter what device you're...
-
2019 printable NCAA Tournament bracket
This NCAA Tournament was chalk early, but exciting games have come nonstop since
-
Parrish: UCLA coaching search a disaster
The Bruins have been without a permanent coach since New Year's Eve