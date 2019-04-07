Virginia Tech on the brink of hiring away Mike Young from Wofford to replace Buzz Williams, a report says

It appears Virginia Tech will hire one of the top mid-major coaches in the nation to replace Buzz Williams.

According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, the Hokies are on the brink of hiring Wofford coach Mike Young. Young has been Wofford's coach since 2002. From 1989-2002 he was on staff as an assistant coach.

Young has won at a high level with the Terriers and has taken the program, which resides in what is traditionally a one-bid league in the Southern Conference, to five NCAA Tournaments in the last decade. Young is coming off a 30-5 campaign in which Wofford achieved an 18-0 conference record and advanced to the second round of the NCAAs.

Young will succeed Williams who this week left Blacksburg, Virginia, to take the same position at Texas A&M. He has a 299-244 record as a coach.

The Hokies were 26-9 this season, losing to Duke in the Sweet 16.