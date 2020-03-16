Virginia Tech star Landers Nolley, the Hokies' leading scorer this season, announces he will transfer

Virginia Tech star Landers Nolley II announced Monday he will transfer from the Hokies program after leading the team in scoring as a redshirt freshman last season.

"These past two years flew by in the blink of an eye. We made so many memories and I can't thank you all enough," he said on Instagram. "With that being said, my recruitment is officially open and I will be exploring my options."

After his redshirt season last spring -- and after Buzz Williams left to coach at Texas A&M -- Nolley also explored the transfer market before ultimately deciding to return to school. It was a vote of confidence in new coach Mike Young, who had immense success at Wofford.

Nolley's confidence was rewarded, as he was a top-15 freshman in college basketball and a breakout star for the Hokies. He averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting 31.6% from 3-point range and earning ACC All-Freshman team honors. But that production came primarily playing at center or power forward, according to data from KenPom. As Stadium's Jeff Goodman notes, Nolley's desire to play at the wing likely played a huge role in his decision.

The Georgia native committed to the Hokies in high school over offers from Oklahoma State, Georgia, Illinois and others and there will be a bustling market to land his services in the transfer market. Unless he gets a waiver, however, he'll be required by NCAA rules to sit the upcoming season due to transfer restrictions.