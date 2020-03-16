Virginia Tech star Landers Nolley, the Hokies' leading scorer this season, announces he will transfer
Nolley led Virginia Tech in scoring as a freshman and is slated to enter the market as a heralded transfer
Virginia Tech star Landers Nolley II announced Monday he will transfer from the Hokies program after leading the team in scoring as a redshirt freshman last season.
"These past two years flew by in the blink of an eye. We made so many memories and I can't thank you all enough," he said on Instagram. "With that being said, my recruitment is officially open and I will be exploring my options."
After his redshirt season last spring -- and after Buzz Williams left to coach at Texas A&M -- Nolley also explored the transfer market before ultimately deciding to return to school. It was a vote of confidence in new coach Mike Young, who had immense success at Wofford.
Nolley's confidence was rewarded, as he was a top-15 freshman in college basketball and a breakout star for the Hokies. He averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting 31.6% from 3-point range and earning ACC All-Freshman team honors. But that production came primarily playing at center or power forward, according to data from KenPom. As Stadium's Jeff Goodman notes, Nolley's desire to play at the wing likely played a huge role in his decision.
The Georgia native committed to the Hokies in high school over offers from Oklahoma State, Georgia, Illinois and others and there will be a bustling market to land his services in the transfer market. Unless he gets a waiver, however, he'll be required by NCAA rules to sit the upcoming season due to transfer restrictions.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Coaches Poll: Kansas finishes No. 1
The Jayhawks finished ahead of No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 3 Dayton in the final poll of the season
-
College basketball year-end awards
It was still a wild year for the sport even without the year-end tournament in play
-
2019-20 CBS Sports All-America Team
Toppin and players from the Big Ten dominated our year-end awards for the sport
-
Inside cancellation of NCAA Tournament
Things moved quickly before the NCAA canceled its signature event due to the threat of coronavirus
-
How Dayton won it all in simulation
The Flyers are national champions in our SportsLine simulations. Here's the story of how they...
-
Top moments from Big Dance simulation
A bracket simulation revealed the NCAA Tournament storylines that might have captivated us
-
Coronavirus updates: College basketball
There will be no March Madness this year due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic
-
2020 Big 12 Tournament canceled
The Big 12 was one of many conferences to bring a halt to its annual tournament on Thursday