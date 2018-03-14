Virginia Tech vs. Alabama: Watch NCAA Tournament 2018 live stream, time, date, TV channel

The NCAA Tournament is here. But you've still got time to fill out your bracket. CBS Sports' Bracket Games allow you to pick against friends or play solo to compete for the trip of a lifetime.

Alabama-Virginia Tech will probably be the most picked 9-over-8 upset in the NCAA Tournament field. Crimson Tide point guard Collin Sexton is bringing one of the hottest hands into the postseason, and Alabama as a whole has played at a new level over the past few weeks.

[Preview: Sexton leads Alabama against Virginia Tech]

About No. 8 seed Virginia Tech



Virginia Tech might have the best three wins in the country. Duke and North Carolina lost in Blacksburg and the Hokies also went into Charlottesville and knocked off Virginia. They still took their lumps in conference play (10-8 in ACC), but Virginia Tech has a handful of ways to beat you and could be a tough out for a top seed in the second round.

About No. 9 seed Alabama



The Crimson Tide entered the SEC Tournament on the wrong side of the bubble but did enough in St. Louis to secure an at-large bid. Most credit goes to Collin Sexton -- the fabulous freshman who snapped Alabama's five-game winning streak with a buzzer-beating finger roll against Texas A&M, then scored 31 points in a quarterfinal win over Auburn. He's very much the type of guard who could carry Alabama into the second weekend.

