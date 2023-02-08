Who's Playing

Boston College @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Boston College 11-13; Virginia Tech 14-9

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies haven't won a matchup against the Boston College Eagles since Jan. 5 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Virginia Tech and BC will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Virginia Tech didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Virginia Cavaliers this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 74-68 victory. Four players on Virginia Tech scored in the double digits: guard Sean Pedulla (22), forward Justyn Mutts (17), forward Grant Basile (14), and guard Hunter Cattoor (10).

Meanwhile, BC came up short against the Syracuse Orange this past Saturday, falling 77-68. Forward Quinten Post (18 points) was the top scorer for the Eagles.

Virginia Tech's win lifted them to 14-9 while Boston College's loss dropped them down to 11-13. In their win, the Hokies relied heavily on Justyn Mutts, who had 17 points and eight assists. BC will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Virginia Tech have won five out of their last nine games against Boston College.