Who's Playing
Boston College @ Virginia Tech
Current Records: Boston College 11-13; Virginia Tech 14-9
What to Know
The Virginia Tech Hokies haven't won a matchup against the Boston College Eagles since Jan. 5 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Virginia Tech and BC will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Virginia Tech didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Virginia Cavaliers this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 74-68 victory. Four players on Virginia Tech scored in the double digits: guard Sean Pedulla (22), forward Justyn Mutts (17), forward Grant Basile (14), and guard Hunter Cattoor (10).
Meanwhile, BC came up short against the Syracuse Orange this past Saturday, falling 77-68. Forward Quinten Post (18 points) was the top scorer for the Eagles.
Virginia Tech's win lifted them to 14-9 while Boston College's loss dropped them down to 11-13. In their win, the Hokies relied heavily on Justyn Mutts, who had 17 points and eight assists. BC will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Virginia Tech have won five out of their last nine games against Boston College.
- Dec 21, 2022 - Boston College 70 vs. Virginia Tech 65
- Jan 22, 2022 - Boston College 68 vs. Virginia Tech 63
- Feb 08, 2020 - Boston College 77 vs. Virginia Tech 73
- Jan 25, 2020 - Boston College 61 vs. Virginia Tech 56
- Jan 05, 2019 - Virginia Tech 77 vs. Boston College 66
- Jan 31, 2018 - Virginia Tech 85 vs. Boston College 80
- Feb 25, 2017 - Virginia Tech 91 vs. Boston College 75
- Jan 29, 2017 - Virginia Tech 85 vs. Boston College 79
- Feb 23, 2016 - Virginia Tech 71 vs. Boston College 56